KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kmtc Dubai Container Ship

Ottomana Tanker

M.T Lahore Tanker

Ever Ursula Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Asavari

Velos Sapphire

Erving

Ital Lirica

Star Ploeg

Ottomana

As Sara

Kmtc Dubai

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Greenwich Bridge 15/10/20

M.T Lahore 15/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Shalamar 15/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

X-Press Guernsey 15/10/20 D/L Container

Msc Candice 15/10/20 D/L Container

Eemslift Dafne 15/10/20 L/General Cargo

Gulf Trader 15/10/20 D/66000 Wheat in Bulk

Szczecin Trader 16/10/20 D/L Container

Northern Dexterity 16/10/20 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 16/10/20 D/L Container

Qing Ping Shan 16/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

Indigo Garland 16/10/20 D/57000 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,864 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 52,059 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,805 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 62,650 46,007 108,657

B.Bulk Cargo 7,392 ------ 7,392

Clinkers ------ 5,924 5,924

Wheat 6,655 ------ 6,655

Cement ------ 128 128

Oil/Liquid Cargo 47,108 ------ 47,108