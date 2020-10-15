KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Kmtc Dubai Container Ship
Ottomana Tanker
M.T Lahore Tanker
Ever Ursula Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Asavari
Velos Sapphire
Erving
Ital Lirica
Star Ploeg
Ottomana
As Sara
Kmtc Dubai
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Greenwich Bridge 15/10/20
M.T Lahore 15/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M.T Shalamar 15/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
X-Press Guernsey 15/10/20 D/L Container
Msc Candice 15/10/20 D/L Container
Eemslift Dafne 15/10/20 L/General Cargo
Gulf Trader 15/10/20 D/66000 Wheat in Bulk
Szczecin Trader 16/10/20 D/L Container
Northern Dexterity 16/10/20 D/L Container
Xin Hong Kong 16/10/20 D/L Container
Qing Ping Shan 16/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers
Indigo Garland 16/10/20 D/57000 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,864 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 52,059 Metric Tons of export cargo and 123,805 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 62,650 46,007 108,657
B.Bulk Cargo 7,392 ------ 7,392
Clinkers ------ 5,924 5,924
Wheat 6,655 ------ 6,655
Cement ------ 128 128
Oil/Liquid Cargo 47,108 ------ 47,108