KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Marguerite ACE car Carrier
Chemroad Orchid Tanker
AST Malta General Cargo
Ever Dainty Container Ship
GLEN Canyon Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Shiling
XIN Yun Tian
Margierite ACE
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Bolan 18-11-2021
BW Kallang 18-11-2021
M.T Shalmar 18-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Otto H 18-11-2021 D/4000 Chemical
M.T Lahore 18-11-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil
Apnoia 18-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas
Common Galaxy 18-11-2021 D/20500 Steel Coils
Northern Dedication 19-11-2021 D/L Container
OS Kano 35 19-11-2021 L/23700 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 134,257 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,076 Metric Tons of export cargo and 103,181 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 20,566 13,346 33,912
Bulk Cargo 2,806 828 3,634
Cement ------ 8,064 8,064
Rice ------- 5,798 ,,798
Rock Phosphate 10,500 -------- 10,500
Soda ASH ------ 1,890 1,890
Sugar 2,878 ------ 2,878
Wheat 4,784 ------ 4,784
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 61,647 1,150 62,797