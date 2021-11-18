UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Marguerite ACE car Carrier

Chemroad Orchid Tanker

AST Malta General Cargo

Ever Dainty Container Ship

GLEN Canyon Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Shiling

XIN Yun Tian

Margierite ACE

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Bolan 18-11-2021

BW Kallang 18-11-2021

M.T Shalmar 18-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Otto H 18-11-2021 D/4000 Chemical

M.T Lahore 18-11-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil

Apnoia 18-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas

Common Galaxy 18-11-2021 D/20500 Steel Coils

Northern Dedication 19-11-2021 D/L Container

OS Kano 35 19-11-2021 L/23700 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 134,257 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,076 Metric Tons of export cargo and 103,181 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 20,566 13,346 33,912

Bulk Cargo 2,806 828 3,634

Cement ------ 8,064 8,064

Rice ------- 5,798 ,,798

Rock Phosphate 10,500 -------- 10,500

Soda ASH ------ 1,890 1,890

Sugar 2,878 ------ 2,878

Wheat 4,784 ------ 4,784

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 61,647 1,150 62,797

