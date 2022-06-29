KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Valentine Tanker
XIN Pu Dong Container Ship
HUA Yang Rose General Cargo
KSL Qingyang General Cargo
M/T Shalamar Tanker
Iwami General Cargo
Sana Rice
Jewel of Shinas Fertilizer
Western Highway car Carrier
SHIPS SAILED:
AMI
Diyala
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Star Columba 29-06=2022
Mild Bloo 29-06-2022
X-Press Anglesey 29-06-2022
Iwami 29-06-2022
M.T Lahore 29-06-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Chemtrans Aegean 29-06-2022 D/60000 Mogas
Hyundai Busan 29-06-2022 D/L Container
KMTC Delhi 29-06-2022 D/L Container
Saehan Kostar 30-06-2022 D/5800 Chemical
Chipolbrok Galaxy 29-06-2022 D/1835 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 231,455 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,842 Metric Tons of export cargo and 187,613 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 68,909 30,486 99,395
Bulk Cargo 3,840 376 4,216
Barite Lumps ------ 4,100 4,100
Clinkers ------ 4,420 4,420
DAP 6,043 ------ 6,043
Rice------ 160 160
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 108,821 4,300 113,121