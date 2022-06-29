KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Valentine Tanker

XIN Pu Dong Container Ship

HUA Yang Rose General Cargo

KSL Qingyang General Cargo

M/T Shalamar Tanker

Iwami General Cargo

Sana Rice

Jewel of Shinas Fertilizer

Western Highway car Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

AMI

Diyala

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Star Columba 29-06=2022

Mild Bloo 29-06-2022

X-Press Anglesey 29-06-2022

Iwami 29-06-2022

M.T Lahore 29-06-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Chemtrans Aegean 29-06-2022 D/60000 Mogas

Hyundai Busan 29-06-2022 D/L Container

KMTC Delhi 29-06-2022 D/L Container

Saehan Kostar 30-06-2022 D/5800 Chemical

Chipolbrok Galaxy 29-06-2022 D/1835 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 231,455 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,842 Metric Tons of export cargo and 187,613 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 68,909 30,486 99,395

Bulk Cargo 3,840 376 4,216

Barite Lumps ------ 4,100 4,100

Clinkers ------ 4,420 4,420

DAP 6,043 ------ 6,043

Rice------ 160 160

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 108,821 4,300 113,121