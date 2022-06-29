UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Valentine Tanker

XIN Pu Dong Container Ship

HUA Yang Rose General Cargo

KSL Qingyang General Cargo

M/T Shalamar Tanker

Iwami General Cargo

Sana Rice

Jewel of Shinas Fertilizer

Western Highway car Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

AMI

Diyala

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Star Columba 29-06=2022

Mild Bloo 29-06-2022

X-Press Anglesey 29-06-2022

Iwami 29-06-2022

M.T Lahore 29-06-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Chemtrans Aegean 29-06-2022 D/60000 Mogas

Hyundai Busan 29-06-2022 D/L Container

KMTC Delhi 29-06-2022 D/L Container

Saehan Kostar 30-06-2022 D/5800 Chemical

Chipolbrok Galaxy 29-06-2022 D/1835 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 231,455 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,842 Metric Tons of export cargo and 187,613 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 68,909 30,486 99,395

Bulk Cargo 3,840 376 4,216

Barite Lumps ------ 4,100 4,100

Clinkers ------ 4,420 4,420

DAP 6,043 ------ 6,043

Rice------ 160 160

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 108,821 4,300 113,121

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Delhi Import Car Busan Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

3 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

4 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

5 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.