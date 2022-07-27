KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Thames Container Ship
Diyala Container Ship
DM Condor Tanker
Independent Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Uafl Dubai
HG Shanghai
Wide Hotel
Northern Dexterity
DM Condor
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
CMA CGM Thames 27-07-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Lahore 27-07-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
SC Taipei 27-07-2022 D/10500 Chemical
Lila Fujairah 27-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil
SIMA Sahba 27-07-2022 D/L Container
OOCL Guangzhou 27-07-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Tacoma 27-07-2022 D/L Container
Loa Fortune 27-07-2022 L/2255 General Cargo
M.
T Quetta 28-07-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
NCC Tabuk 28-07-2022 D/32000 Mogas
Cosco Antwerp 28-07-2022 D/L Container
Hilda 28-07-2022 L/2000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 84,886 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,116 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,770 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 40,302 34,116 77,418
Bulk Cargo 10,468 ------ 10,468