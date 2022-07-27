KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Thames Container Ship

Diyala Container Ship

DM Condor Tanker

Independent Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Uafl Dubai

HG Shanghai

Wide Hotel

Northern Dexterity

DM Condor

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

CMA CGM Thames 27-07-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Lahore 27-07-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

SC Taipei 27-07-2022 D/10500 Chemical

Lila Fujairah 27-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

SIMA Sahba 27-07-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Guangzhou 27-07-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Tacoma 27-07-2022 D/L Container

Loa Fortune 27-07-2022 L/2255 General Cargo

M.

T Quetta 28-07-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

NCC Tabuk 28-07-2022 D/32000 Mogas

Cosco Antwerp 28-07-2022 D/L Container

Hilda 28-07-2022 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 84,886 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,116 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,770 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 40,302 34,116 77,418

Bulk Cargo 10,468 ------ 10,468