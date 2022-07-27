UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Thames Container Ship

Diyala Container Ship

DM Condor Tanker

Independent Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Uafl Dubai

HG Shanghai

Wide Hotel

Northern Dexterity

DM Condor

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

CMA CGM Thames 27-07-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Lahore 27-07-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

SC Taipei 27-07-2022 D/10500 Chemical

Lila Fujairah 27-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

SIMA Sahba 27-07-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Guangzhou 27-07-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Tacoma 27-07-2022 D/L Container

Loa Fortune 27-07-2022 L/2255 General Cargo

M.

T Quetta 28-07-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

NCC Tabuk 28-07-2022 D/32000 Mogas

Cosco Antwerp 28-07-2022 D/L Container

Hilda 28-07-2022 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 84,886 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,116 Metric Tons of export cargo and 50,770 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 40,302 34,116 77,418

Bulk Cargo 10,468 ------ 10,468

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Quetta Import Guangzhou Tabuk Taipei Tacoma Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Babar, Abdullah and Shaheen achieve career-high Te ..

Babar, Abdullah and Shaheen achieve career-high Test rankings

3 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on so ..

Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on social media

35 minutes ago
 Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s effort ..

Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s efforts amid difficult times

1 hour ago
 Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

2 hours ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.