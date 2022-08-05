KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Malin Container Ship
Gulf Barakah Container Ship
Long Beach Trader Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
No Ship has sailed off from Karachi Port.
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Gulf Barakah 05-08-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Spruce 2 05-08-2022 D/50000 Mogas
X-Press Anglesey 05-08-2022 D/L Container
Osaka 05-08-2022 D/L Container
Loa Fortune 05-08-2022 L/ 2255 General Cargo
Beauty Jasmine 05-08-2022 D/17803 General Cargo
Kavita 05-08-2022 D/25000 Iron
OOCL Australia 05-08-2022 D/L Container
KMTC Mundra 06-08-2022 D/L Container
SSL Brahmaputra 06-08-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 88,735 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 15,490 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,245 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 17,129 2,011 19,140
Bulk Cargo 6,324 677 7,001
Corn -------- 5,802 5,802
Wheat 610 ------- 610
Yellow Soya Bean Seeds 4,488 ------- 4,488
Oil& Liquid Cargo 44,694 7,000 51,694