KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Malin Container Ship

Gulf Barakah Container Ship

Long Beach Trader Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

No Ship has sailed off from Karachi Port.

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Gulf Barakah 05-08-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Spruce 2 05-08-2022 D/50000 Mogas

X-Press Anglesey 05-08-2022 D/L Container

Osaka 05-08-2022 D/L Container

Loa Fortune 05-08-2022 L/ 2255 General Cargo

Beauty Jasmine 05-08-2022 D/17803 General Cargo

Kavita 05-08-2022 D/25000 Iron

OOCL Australia 05-08-2022 D/L Container

KMTC Mundra 06-08-2022 D/L Container

SSL Brahmaputra 06-08-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 88,735 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 15,490 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,245 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 17,129 2,011 19,140

Bulk Cargo 6,324 677 7,001

Corn -------- 5,802 5,802

Wheat 610 ------- 610

Yellow Soya Bean Seeds 4,488 ------- 4,488

Oil& Liquid Cargo 44,694 7,000 51,694

