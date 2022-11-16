KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Chemroad Tanker
Jolly Quarzo Container Ship
M.T Lahore Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
MSC Caledonia II
Champ Star
XIN Shanghai
M.T Shanghai
Ocean Fleet
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Hafnia Providence 16-11-2022
SEA King 16-11-2022
Chemroad Hope 16-11-2022
Ital Usodimare 16-11-2022
Jolly Quarzo 16-11-2022
AL Shaffian 16-11-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
M.T Quetta 17-11-2022 D/73000 Crude Oil
Papillion 17-11-2022 L/30000 Molasses
M.T Karachi 17-11-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil
YM Excellence 17-11-2022 D/L Container
Bangkok Bridge 17-11-2022 D/L Container
TSS Shams 17-11-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 190,476 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,544 Metric Tons of export cargo and 140,932 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 66,751 49,501 116,252
Bulk Cargo 4,571 43 4,614
Chickpeas 4,581 ------ 4,581
Dap 4,836 ------ 4,836
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 60,193 ------ 60,193