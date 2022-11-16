KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Chemroad Tanker

Jolly Quarzo Container Ship

M.T Lahore Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

MSC Caledonia II

Champ Star

XIN Shanghai

M.T Shanghai

Ocean Fleet

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Hafnia Providence 16-11-2022

SEA King 16-11-2022

Chemroad Hope 16-11-2022

Ital Usodimare 16-11-2022

Jolly Quarzo 16-11-2022

AL Shaffian 16-11-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

M.T Quetta 17-11-2022 D/73000 Crude Oil

Papillion 17-11-2022 L/30000 Molasses

M.T Karachi 17-11-2022 D/70000 Crude Oil

YM Excellence 17-11-2022 D/L Container

Bangkok Bridge 17-11-2022 D/L Container

TSS Shams 17-11-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 190,476 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,544 Metric Tons of export cargo and 140,932 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,751 49,501 116,252

Bulk Cargo 4,571 43 4,614

Chickpeas 4,581 ------ 4,581

Dap 4,836 ------ 4,836

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 60,193 ------ 60,193