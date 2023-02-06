KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
RDO Endeavour Container Ship
Yantlan Express Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
Green Pole Container Ship
Hyundai Busan Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
MSC Diya F
CMA CGM Pegasus
Independent Spitit.
BBC Vermont
Yantian Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
KEN Star 06-12-2022
Green Pole 06-02-2023
Ital Usodimare 06-02-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Amagi Galaxy 06-02-2023 D/1364 Base Oil
Atlantic muse 06-02-2023 D/30000 Mogas
CMA CGM Rabellais 06-02-2023 D/L Container
OOCL Charleston 06-02-2023 D/L Container
Odelmar 06-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils
Ginga Jaguar 07-02-2023 D/4773 Base Oil
Zheng He 1 07-02-2023 L/17500 Ethanol
Hakuna Matata 07-02-2023 D/L Container
Cape Fulmar 07-02-2023 D/L Container
HE Sheng Nan Fang 07-02-2023 D/48905, General Cargo
Nasco GEM 07-02-2023 D/7850, General Cargo
Grace 07-02-2023 L/33495, Clinkers
Flc Longivity 07-02-2023 L/55000, Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 352,267 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 103,430 metric tons of export cargo and 248,837 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 120,093 69,981 190,074
Bulk Cargo ------ 1,547 1,547
Canola 25,180 ------- 25,180
Chickpeas 3,196 ------- 3,196
Mill Scale ------ 5,487 5,487
Rice ------ 590 590
Rock Phosphate 21,568 --------- 21,568
TALC Power ------- 13,875 13,875
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 78,800 11,950 90,750