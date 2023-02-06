UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

RDO Endeavour Container Ship

Yantlan Express Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

Green Pole Container Ship

Hyundai Busan Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

MSC Diya F

CMA CGM Pegasus

Independent Spitit.

BBC Vermont

Yantian Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

KEN Star 06-12-2022

Green Pole 06-02-2023

Ital Usodimare 06-02-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Amagi Galaxy 06-02-2023 D/1364 Base Oil

Atlantic muse 06-02-2023 D/30000 Mogas

CMA CGM Rabellais 06-02-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Charleston 06-02-2023 D/L Container

Odelmar 06-02-2023 D/9069 Lentils

Ginga Jaguar 07-02-2023 D/4773 Base Oil

Zheng He 1 07-02-2023 L/17500 Ethanol

Hakuna Matata 07-02-2023 D/L Container

Cape Fulmar 07-02-2023 D/L Container

HE Sheng Nan Fang 07-02-2023 D/48905, General Cargo

Nasco GEM 07-02-2023 D/7850, General Cargo

Grace 07-02-2023 L/33495, Clinkers

Flc Longivity 07-02-2023 L/55000, Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 352,267 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 103,430 metric tons of export cargo and 248,837 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 120,093 69,981 190,074

Bulk Cargo ------ 1,547 1,547

Canola 25,180 ------- 25,180

Chickpeas 3,196 ------- 3,196

Mill Scale ------ 5,487 5,487

Rice ------ 590 590

Rock Phosphate 21,568 --------- 21,568

TALC Power ------- 13,875 13,875

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 78,800 11,950 90,750

