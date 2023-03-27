KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Hongkong Container Ship

Arman Rice

Budapest ExpressContainer Ship

Global Highway car Carrier

APL Antwerp Container Ship

Northern GuardContainer Ship

DSM Castor Cement

Kaimon Galaxy Tanker

SC Hongkong Tanker

Ophelia ITanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Songa Pece

Jolly Vanadio

SSL Brahmaputra

Hyundai Hongkong

RDO Endeavour

Global Highway

Budapest Express

Anni Selmer

APL Antwerp

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Roman E 27-03-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Shalamar 27-03-2023 Disc. Crude Oil

Simag Beiging 27-03-2023 D/3932 General Cargo

Xin Chang Shu 28-03-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Le Havre 28-03-2023 D/L Container

MSC Aria II 28-03-2023 D/L Container

Great Spring 28-03-2023 D/9446 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 160,521 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 104,866 Metric Tons of export cargo and 55,655 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 38,606 57,799 96,405

Bulk Cargo 12,111 798 12,909

Barite Lumps (Natural Barite) --- 16,431 16,431

Chickpeas 4,438 -----4,438

Clinkers ------- 19,688 19,688

Oil & Liquid Cargo 500 10,150 10,650