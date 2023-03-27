UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Hongkong Container Ship

Arman Rice

Budapest ExpressContainer Ship

Global Highway car Carrier

APL Antwerp Container Ship

Northern GuardContainer Ship

DSM Castor Cement

Kaimon Galaxy Tanker

SC Hongkong Tanker

Ophelia ITanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Songa Pece

Jolly Vanadio

SSL Brahmaputra

Hyundai Hongkong

RDO Endeavour

Global Highway

Budapest Express

Anni Selmer

APL Antwerp

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Roman E 27-03-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Shalamar 27-03-2023 Disc. Crude Oil

Simag Beiging 27-03-2023 D/3932 General Cargo

Xin Chang Shu 28-03-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Le Havre 28-03-2023 D/L Container

MSC Aria II 28-03-2023 D/L Container

Great Spring 28-03-2023 D/9446 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 160,521 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 104,866 Metric Tons of export cargo and 55,655 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 38,606 57,799 96,405

Bulk Cargo 12,111 798 12,909

Barite Lumps (Natural Barite) --- 16,431 16,431

Chickpeas 4,438 -----4,438

Clinkers ------- 19,688 19,688

Oil & Liquid Cargo 500 10,150 10,650

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Car Le Havre Shu Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host I ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host IMGA Masters Games in 2026

3 minutes ago
 How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

16 minutes ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

16 minutes ago
 AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted d ..

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatm ..

16 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of ..

China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of reverse repos

16 minutes ago
 Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exc ..

Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.