KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hyundai Hongkong Container Ship
Arman Rice
Budapest ExpressContainer Ship
Global Highway car Carrier
APL Antwerp Container Ship
Northern GuardContainer Ship
DSM Castor Cement
Kaimon Galaxy Tanker
SC Hongkong Tanker
Ophelia ITanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Songa Pece
Jolly Vanadio
SSL Brahmaputra
Hyundai Hongkong
RDO Endeavour
Global Highway
Budapest Express
Anni Selmer
APL Antwerp
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Roman E 27-03-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Shalamar 27-03-2023 Disc. Crude Oil
Simag Beiging 27-03-2023 D/3932 General Cargo
Xin Chang Shu 28-03-2023 D/L Container
OOCL Le Havre 28-03-2023 D/L Container
MSC Aria II 28-03-2023 D/L Container
Great Spring 28-03-2023 D/9446 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 160,521 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 104,866 Metric Tons of export cargo and 55,655 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 38,606 57,799 96,405
Bulk Cargo 12,111 798 12,909
Barite Lumps (Natural Barite) --- 16,431 16,431
Chickpeas 4,438 -----4,438
Clinkers ------- 19,688 19,688
Oil & Liquid Cargo 500 10,150 10,650