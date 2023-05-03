UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Oakland Container Ship

M.T Shalamer Tnaker

Kota Manis Container Ship

M.T Mardan Tanker

Hafnia Thames Tanker

Navos Lapis Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ardmore Endurance

Tomini Felicity

M.T Quetta

Dalian Express

Hyundai Oakland

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Kota Manis 03-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Jolly Cobalto 03-05-2023 D/L Container

Falcon Majestic 04-05-2023 D/18000 Soya Bean Oil

Livarden 04-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical

Oriental Daphne 04-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol

Chem Taurus 04-05-2023 D/10000 Chemical

Cosmos 04-05-2023 D/27500 DAP

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,465 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,862 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 56,986 10,371 67,357

Bulk Cargo 2,418 150 2,568

Chickpeas 2,731 ------ 2,731

Clinkers ------ 41,082 41,082

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,727 ------ 49,727

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Mardan Oakland Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

15 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

29 minutes ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

34 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

2 hours ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.