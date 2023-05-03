KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Oakland Container Ship

M.T Shalamer Tnaker

Kota Manis Container Ship

M.T Mardan Tanker

Hafnia Thames Tanker

Navos Lapis Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ardmore Endurance

Tomini Felicity

M.T Quetta

Dalian Express

Hyundai Oakland

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Kota Manis 03-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Jolly Cobalto 03-05-2023 D/L Container

Falcon Majestic 04-05-2023 D/18000 Soya Bean Oil

Livarden 04-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical

Oriental Daphne 04-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol

Chem Taurus 04-05-2023 D/10000 Chemical

Cosmos 04-05-2023 D/27500 DAP

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,465 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,862 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 56,986 10,371 67,357

Bulk Cargo 2,418 150 2,568

Chickpeas 2,731 ------ 2,731

Clinkers ------ 41,082 41,082

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,727 ------ 49,727