KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hyundai Oakland Container Ship
M.T Shalamer Tnaker
Kota Manis Container Ship
M.T Mardan Tanker
Hafnia Thames Tanker
Navos Lapis Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ardmore Endurance
Tomini Felicity
M.T Quetta
Dalian Express
Hyundai Oakland
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Kota Manis 03-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Jolly Cobalto 03-05-2023 D/L Container
Falcon Majestic 04-05-2023 D/18000 Soya Bean Oil
Livarden 04-05-2023 D/7500 Chemical
Oriental Daphne 04-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol
Chem Taurus 04-05-2023 D/10000 Chemical
Cosmos 04-05-2023 D/27500 DAP
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,465 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,862 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 56,986 10,371 67,357
Bulk Cargo 2,418 150 2,568
Chickpeas 2,731 ------ 2,731
Clinkers ------ 41,082 41,082
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 49,727 ------ 49,727