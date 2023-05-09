KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

ESL Kabir Container Ship

GFS Prime Container Ship

JSP VentoGeneral Cargo

Xin Chang ShuContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Livarden

Panthera J

M Confidante

COSMOS

APL Barcelona

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Arman 10 09-05-2023

JSP Vento 09-05-2023

CMB Matsys09-05-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

FPMC S Amber 09-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol

Sea Ambition 09-05-2023 D/10500 Chemical

OOCL Le Havre 10-05-2023 D/L Container

Olympia 10-05-2023 D/L Container

Synergy Oakland 10-05-2023 D/L Container

Copiapo 10-05-2023 D/L Container

KMTC Mundra 10-05-2023 D/L Container

New Liulinhai 10-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,866 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,316 Metric Tons of export cargo and 70,550 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 48,729 34,708 83,437

Bulk Cargo 4,584 842 5,426

Clinkers ----- 12,447 12,447

DAP 2,413 ------ 2,413

Rice ------ 319 319

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,824 ------ 14,824