KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
ESL Kabir Container Ship
GFS Prime Container Ship
JSP VentoGeneral Cargo
Xin Chang ShuContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Livarden
Panthera J
M Confidante
COSMOS
APL Barcelona
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Arman 10 09-05-2023
JSP Vento 09-05-2023
CMB Matsys09-05-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
FPMC S Amber 09-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol
Sea Ambition 09-05-2023 D/10500 Chemical
OOCL Le Havre 10-05-2023 D/L Container
Olympia 10-05-2023 D/L Container
Synergy Oakland 10-05-2023 D/L Container
Copiapo 10-05-2023 D/L Container
KMTC Mundra 10-05-2023 D/L Container
New Liulinhai 10-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,866 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,316 Metric Tons of export cargo and 70,550 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 48,729 34,708 83,437
Bulk Cargo 4,584 842 5,426
Clinkers ----- 12,447 12,447
DAP 2,413 ------ 2,413
Rice ------ 319 319
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,824 ------ 14,824