KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Moonbeam Talc Powder

DM Dragon Tanker

EVA Tokyo Tanker

Ital Unica Container Ship

Hansa Europe Container Ship

CMA CGM Attila Container Ship

CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Vancover

Cheroute Sky

Grace Bridge

X-Press Cassiopeia

DM Dragon

Solar Catie

M.T.Shalamar

GSL Elizabeth

EXPECTED SAILING: date

CMA CGM Attila 25-03-2024

CMA CGM Gemini 25-03-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T.Quetta 25-03-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

Woojin Elvis 25-03-2024 D/4000 Chemical

CMA CGM Titus 25-03-2024 D/L Container

ES Effort 26-03-2024 D/7000 Chemical

COSCO Antwerp 26-03-2024 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 26-03-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Capella 26-03-2024 D/L Container

Daytona Beach 26-03-2024 D/27495 DAP

Melpomeni 26-03-2024 D/10300 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 353,361 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 152,040 Metric Tons of export cargo and 201,321 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 96,007 98,671 194,678

B.BULK Cargo 22,468 --- 22,468

Cement ------ 2,069 0,069

Clinkers ------26,950 26,950

Talc Lumps ------14,00014,000

Wheat 24,769------ 24,769

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 58,077 10,350 68,427

APP/as

