KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Moonbeam Talc Powder
DM Dragon Tanker
EVA Tokyo Tanker
Ital Unica Container Ship
Hansa Europe Container Ship
CMA CGM Attila Container Ship
CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Vancover
Cheroute Sky
Grace Bridge
X-Press Cassiopeia
DM Dragon
Solar Catie
M.T.Shalamar
GSL Elizabeth
EXPECTED SAILING: date
CMA CGM Attila 25-03-2024
CMA CGM Gemini 25-03-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T.Quetta 25-03-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
Woojin Elvis 25-03-2024 D/4000 Chemical
CMA CGM Titus 25-03-2024 D/L Container
ES Effort 26-03-2024 D/7000 Chemical
COSCO Antwerp 26-03-2024 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 26-03-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Capella 26-03-2024 D/L Container
Daytona Beach 26-03-2024 D/27495 DAP
Melpomeni 26-03-2024 D/10300 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 353,361 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 152,040 Metric Tons of export cargo and 201,321 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 96,007 98,671 194,678
B.BULK Cargo 22,468 --- 22,468
Cement ------ 2,069 0,069
Clinkers ------26,950 26,950
Talc Lumps ------14,00014,000
Wheat 24,769------ 24,769
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 58,077 10,350 68,427
APP/as
