KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published April 08, 2024

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

WAN HAI 612 Container Ship

Navios Lapis Container Ship

TG Taurus Tanker

Ever Urus Container Ship

BBG Leader General Cargo

Stolt Island Tanker

Mumbai Cement

Onur GA Container Ship

CMA CGM Mercantour Container Ship

Atlantic Ibis Container Ship

Clemens Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Express Rome

Wan Hai 612

Clean Thrasher

Mafrsk Elorence

Sounion Trader

ESL Zanzibar

Sehnaz KA

X-Press Salween

XIN Hong Kong

Ince Inebolu

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Kumano 08-04-2024

Mumbai 08-04-2024

CMA CGM Mercantour 08-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Dev Ashree 08-04-2024 D/6500 Chemical

Golden Violet 08-04-2024 L/19000 Molasses

Independent Spirit 08-04-2024 D/L Container

Euphoria 08-04-2024 D/L Container

Synergy Keelung 08-04-2024 D/L Container

Ian H 08-04-2024 D/L Container

TS Singapore 09-04-2024 D/L Container

Beljing Bridge 09-04-2024 D/L Container

Feng Hui Hai 09-04-2024 D/58303 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 344,029 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 167,576 Metric Tons of export cargo and 176,453 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 130,041 125,678 255,719

B. Bulk Cargo 13,928 ------- 13,928

Loose Bulk Cement ------- 9,664 9,664

Mill Scale ------- 15,500 15,500

Wheat 25,566 ------- 25,566

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,918 16,734 23,652

APP/msq

