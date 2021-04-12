UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Unison Clinkers M.T Lahore Tanker Nefeli Rock Phosphate CT Frontier Tanker Sirina Clinkers VSC Castor Cement Maha Vir Tanker AS Sicilia Container Ship M.T Khairpur Tanker Teera Bhum Container Ship CMA CGM Medea Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahoer World Ere 5 M.T Karachi AL Mahboobha Northern Dedication High Voyager CT Frontier VSC Castor Actuaria Cosco Pacific EXPECTED SAILING: date M.T Lahoer 12-04-21 Teera Bhum 12-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Eastern Chemi 12-04-21 L/2000 Ethanol Kota Naked 12-04-21 D/L Container Independent Spirit 12-04-21 D/L Container Winter SUN 13-04-21 D/3500 Chemical Bernadette 13-04-21 D/L Container X-Press Bardsey 13-04-21 D/L Container Lolo Gate 13-04-21 D/27000 Rock Phos Archagelos Michael 13-04-21 52007 General Cargo Archagelos Gabriel 13-04-21 L/50000 Clinkers Mystras 13-04-21 D/52302 Soya Bean Seeds CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 360,349 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 127,614 Metric Tons of export cargo and 232,735 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 95,260 77,260 172,520 BULK CARGO 37,062 ------ 37.062 CEMENT ------ 12,840 12,840 CLINKERS ------ 21,614 21,614 ROCK PHOSPHATE 18,700 ------ 18,700 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 81,713 15,900 97,613

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore World Import Medea Kota Khairpur Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza wishes husband 11th wedding anniversar ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses an increase 26 % in remittances ..

30 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends signing of agreement b ..

35 minutes ago

32,479 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

Attorney General calls on PM, briefs on important ..

18 minutes ago

KP Govt to convert Ghari Chandan, Mathani Azakhel ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.