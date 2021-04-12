KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Unison Clinkers M.T Lahore Tanker Nefeli Rock Phosphate CT Frontier Tanker Sirina Clinkers VSC Castor Cement Maha Vir Tanker AS Sicilia Container Ship M.T Khairpur Tanker Teera Bhum Container Ship CMA CGM Medea Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahoer World Ere 5 M.T Karachi AL Mahboobha Northern Dedication High Voyager CT Frontier VSC Castor Actuaria Cosco Pacific EXPECTED SAILING: date M.T Lahoer 12-04-21 Teera Bhum 12-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Eastern Chemi 12-04-21 L/2000 Ethanol Kota Naked 12-04-21 D/L Container Independent Spirit 12-04-21 D/L Container Winter SUN 13-04-21 D/3500 Chemical Bernadette 13-04-21 D/L Container X-Press Bardsey 13-04-21 D/L Container Lolo Gate 13-04-21 D/27000 Rock Phos Archagelos Michael 13-04-21 52007 General Cargo Archagelos Gabriel 13-04-21 L/50000 Clinkers Mystras 13-04-21 D/52302 Soya Bean Seeds CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 360,349 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 127,614 Metric Tons of export cargo and 232,735 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 95,260 77,260 172,520 BULK CARGO 37,062 ------ 37.062 CEMENT ------ 12,840 12,840 CLINKERS ------ 21,614 21,614 ROCK PHOSPHATE 18,700 ------ 18,700 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 81,713 15,900 97,613