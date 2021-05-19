KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

SHIPS BERTHED: Diyala Container Ship ASL Fortune Clinkers SC Mercury Tanker SHIPS SAILED: NIL EXPECTED SAILING: date Diyala 19-05-21 SC Mercury 19-05-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO AGENT Budapest Express 19-05-21 D/L Container Hapahlloyd Pakistan XIN PU Dong 19-05-21 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines MSC Ssamu 19-05-21 D/L Container MSC Agency Pakistan NEW Hunter 19-05-21 D/41600 DAP WMA Shipcare Service U Glory 19-05-21 D/27742 General Cargo Legend Shipping & Logistic Bulk Courageous 19-05-21 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services Lady Henrietta 20-05-21 D/55000 Mogas Trans Trade Chem Master 20-05-21 L/10000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Navug 8 Sceptrum 20-05-21 D/3000 Base Oil GAC Pakistan M.

T Shalamar 20-05-21 D/72000 Crude Oil PNSC XIN Qing Dao 20-05-21 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Noro 20-05-21 D/L Container Riazeda Grace 20-05-21 L/33800 Clinkers Sirius Logistic Ikan Pulas 20-05-21 L/30500 Talc Powder Project Shipping CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 67,602 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,118 Metric Tons of export cargo and 20,484 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL Container 26,975 10,584 37,559 Bulk Cargo 1,257 ------ 1,257 Clinkers ------ 9,900 9,900 DAP 6,027 ------ 6,027 Oil/Liquid Cargo 12,859 ------ 12,859