UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:47 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Diyala Container Ship ASL Fortune Clinkers SC Mercury Tanker SHIPS SAILED: NIL EXPECTED SAILING: date Diyala 19-05-21 SC Mercury 19-05-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO AGENT Budapest Express 19-05-21 D/L Container Hapahlloyd Pakistan XIN PU Dong 19-05-21 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines MSC Ssamu 19-05-21 D/L Container MSC Agency Pakistan NEW Hunter 19-05-21 D/41600 DAP WMA Shipcare Service U Glory 19-05-21 D/27742 General Cargo Legend Shipping & Logistic Bulk Courageous 19-05-21 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services Lady Henrietta 20-05-21 D/55000 Mogas Trans Trade Chem Master 20-05-21 L/10000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Navug 8 Sceptrum 20-05-21 D/3000 Base Oil GAC Pakistan M.

T Shalamar 20-05-21 D/72000 Crude Oil PNSC XIN Qing Dao 20-05-21 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Noro 20-05-21 D/L Container Riazeda Grace 20-05-21 L/33800 Clinkers Sirius Logistic Ikan Pulas 20-05-21 L/30500 Talc Powder Project Shipping CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 67,602 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,118 Metric Tons of export cargo and 20,484 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL Container 26,975 10,584 37,559 Bulk Cargo 1,257 ------ 1,257 Clinkers ------ 9,900 9,900 DAP 6,027 ------ 6,027 Oil/Liquid Cargo 12,859 ------ 12,859

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Oil Budapest Aisha Steel Mills Limited Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Fujairah Charity Association’s Ramadan projects ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner expresses annoyance over delay in ele ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil environment minister probed for timber traf ..

3 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth Expecting 12th Great-Grandchild as ..

3 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesda ..

4 minutes ago

Prior dengue infection can double Covid-19 risk: S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.