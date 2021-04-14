KPT ships movement, cargo handling report 14 Apr 2021

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: AC-D Tanker Bernadette Container Ship Archagelos Michael General Cargo Independent Spirit Container Ship Chemroad Quest Tanker X-Press Bardsey Container Ship Eastern Chemi Tanker Lolo Gate Rock Phosphate SHIPS SAILED: Kota Nekad STI Seneca Hyundai Forward Mahavir EXPECTED SAILING: date Eastern Chemi 14-04-21 X-Press Bardsey 14-04-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Vancouver 14-04-21 D/L Container KMTC Mumbai 14-04-21 D/L Container MOL Grandeur 14-04-21 D/L Container JIN HAO 14-04-21 D/47431 DAP Gozo 14-04-21 D/28200 Rock Phos SEA Fortune 15-04-21 D/2500 Chemical X-Press Kilimanjaro 15-04-21 D/L Container MSC Levina 15-04-21 D/L Container Archagelos Gabriel 15-04-21 L/50000 Clinkers CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 91,203 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 15,566 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,637 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 45,822 5,940 51,762 BULK CARGO 10,455 ------ 10.455 CLINKERS ------ 8,626 8,626 ROCK PHOSPHATE 11,200 ------ 11,200 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 8,160 1,000 9,160