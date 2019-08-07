UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:53 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ocean Jupiter Tanker Al Mahboobah Tanker E R Felixstowe Container ship Hong Ze Hu Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Petali Lady Hyundai Vancouver M.T. Quetta Polo Kmtc Dubai CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,518 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,451 metric tons of export cargo and 89,067 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 68,476 42,301 110,777 Bulk Cargo 10,767 150 10,917 Fertilizer 3,413 ------ 3,413 Clinkers ----- ------ ------ DAP ----- ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,411 6,000 12,411

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Polo Dubai Vancouver Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

KIA Lucky Introduces Sportage- First-ever All Whee ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysian divers scour river in hunt for missing t ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

1 minute ago

Students of Legislative College, Loralai visit Par ..

1 minute ago

DC Naushahro Feroze for timely completion of proje ..

1 minute ago

Forest Dept to plant 15,000 saplings at Miranpur J ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.