KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ocean Jupiter Tanker Al Mahboobah Tanker E R Felixstowe Container ship Hong Ze Hu Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Petali Lady Hyundai Vancouver M.T. Quetta Polo Kmtc Dubai CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,518 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,451 metric tons of export cargo and 89,067 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 68,476 42,301 110,777 Bulk Cargo 10,767 150 10,917 Fertilizer 3,413 ------ 3,413 Clinkers ----- ------ ------ DAP ----- ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,411 6,000 12,411