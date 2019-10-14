KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Singapore Container Ship Ever Deluxe Container Ship Sereve SKY Fertilizer Victoria Fertilizer Cape Male Container Ship Heilan Cruiser General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Sam Hawk Nordmed Al Safa Northern Dexterity Al Mahboobah Sea Ambition Clipper Endeavour Bao Flourish Hyundai Singapore Diavolezza Marie Grace CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 185,057 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,689 metric tons of export cargo and 130,368 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 48,260 38,826 87,086 Bulk Cargo 830 ------ 830 Dap 35,265 ------ 35,265 Canola 1,600 ------ 1,600 Clinkers ----- 15,863 15,863 Yellow Peas 12,185 ------ 12,185 Oil/Liquid Cargo 32,228 ------ 32,228