UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Singapore Container Ship Ever Deluxe Container Ship Sereve SKY Fertilizer Victoria Fertilizer Cape Male Container Ship Heilan Cruiser General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Sam Hawk Nordmed Al Safa Northern Dexterity Al Mahboobah Sea Ambition Clipper Endeavour Bao Flourish Hyundai Singapore Diavolezza Marie Grace CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 185,057 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,689 metric tons of export cargo and 130,368 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 48,260 38,826 87,086 Bulk Cargo 830 ------ 830 Dap 35,265 ------ 35,265 Canola 1,600 ------ 1,600 Clinkers ----- 15,863 15,863 Yellow Peas 12,185 ------ 12,185 Oil/Liquid Cargo 32,228 ------ 32,228

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Victoria Male Singapore Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

17 minutes ago

Russian President arrives in Riyadh

24 minutes ago

Videos made secretly to blackmail Balochistan Univ ..

35 minutes ago

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen ..

39 minutes ago

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

48 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.