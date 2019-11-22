UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:28 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Sunshine ACE car Carrier GH Dawn Run Soya Bean Seed Alondra CAR Carrier BBC Emsland General Cargo CSCL Asia Container Ship MOL Globe Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: APL Nchong Qing Ping An Song Sereba R Sunshine ACE AL Yasat II Bochem Antwerp CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 79,149 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,912 Metric Tons of export cargo and 66,237 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 55,265 12,785 68,050 Bulk Cargo 205 127 333 DAP 153 ------ 153 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Rock Phosphate ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 10,613 ------ 10,613

