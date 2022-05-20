UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Possible Shutdown Of Gas In Finland: No One Will Supply Anything For Free

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin on Possible Shutdown of Gas in Finland: No One Will Supply Anything for Free

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on reports about a possible shutdown of gas in Finland, that no one will deliver anything for free.

Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum said on Wednesday that Russia may suspend natural gas supplies on May 20-21 under the contract with Gazprom Export.

"We do not have information about all the companies, with which Gazprom has contracts. This is not our prerogative, for details you need to ask, of course, Gazprom. But, obviously, no one will deliver anything to anyone for free," Peskov told reporters.

