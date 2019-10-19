UrduPoint.com
Kuwait To Sign MoU For Pakistani Manpower's Import

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:46 PM

Kuwait has decided in principle to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to import Pakistan's skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower in diverse fields including health, education, agriculture and construction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ):Kuwait has decided in principle to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to import Pakistan's skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower in diverse fields including health, education, agriculture and construction.

"The MoU will open up the Kuwaiti labour markets for Pakistani workforce," a senior official privy to the development told APP.

He said the agreement reached during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Kuwait's Minister of State for Economic Affairs Maryam Hashem on the sidelines of 5th ministerial session of Abu Dubai Dialogue.

Both the dignitaries expressed the resolve for early signing of the MoU and discussed the ways and means for easing the visa process for Pakistanis.

The official said Pakistan had sufficient manpower in all fields to meet human resource demand of Kuwait.

