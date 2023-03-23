Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organizes 'World Water Day' seminar

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Thursday organized a seminar to mark the World Water Day in which water experts, institutions related to water resources, academia and a large number of civil society members participated.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Thursday organized a seminar to mark the World Water Day in which water experts, institutions related to water resources, academia and a large number of civil society members participated.

On this occasion, LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood spoke about worst effects of climate change on Pakistan and said that there was dire need for planning to resolve water problems. "If timely measures are not taken, a famine situation may arise in Pakistan after a few years," he feared.

Former LCCI presidents Abdul Basit, Engineer Sohail Lashari, Sindh Basin Water Council Chairman Sulaiman Khan, Engineer MH Siddiqui, Engineer Najam Waheed President of Pakistan Engineering Congress, Dr. Zahid Siddiqui, Dr. Shahid Ali, Dr. Waseem, Mehdi Atta Ghazali, Air Vice Marshal (R) Anwar Mehmood Khan, Zahid Javed Raja, Afzal Goraya, Iftikhar Randhawa, Captain Qadeer, Colonel (R) Ashfaq Hussain, Shahid Karim Mazari, Faisal Arshad, Rana Ameer Muhammad Khan, Rana Shahid, Engineer Mushtaq, Prof. Siddiqui and Dr. Javed and a large number of civil society members expressed their views on the subject.

Engineer Shamsul Mulk and Peer Dr. Mehdi Raza Shah Sajjada Nishin Lal Shehbaz Qalandar addressed the seminar via telephone.

The speakers shared their views and said that there was no shortage of water resources in Pakistan, but due to disputes between provinces, 30 million acre feet of water was wasted annually. If this water was put to use, the national economy could increase by 60 billion Dollars annually, with which Pakistan could clear all debt in just two to three years.

They also stressed the need for removing all obstacles in the way of national development projects including water resources, and called for devising a course of action with the cooperation of the experts of the four provinces. In order to control floods, there was also a need to implement rainwater conservation practices, they said and added that even barren lands could be brought under cultivation by adopting the water conservation measures. Apart from relieving the country from malnutrition by using modern methods of agriculture, it would also help increase inexpensive hydropower, the speaker concluded.