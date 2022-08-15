'Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit' to kick off on August 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The 5th edition of "Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit (LIIBS)" will begin on August 17 at Serena Hotel, Islamabad. This year's theme is "Imagineering the Future." According to the details, 20 plus global speakers from various industries and different parts of the world will be attending the two-day summit in-person.

Both days of the summit will be hybrid, with physical attendance of 1,000 plus business delegates from Pakistan and abroad, as well as the Pakistani diaspora from around the world, fashioning this extraordinary annual event as a fertile platform for making Pakistan great again.

Approximately thousands of global and local audiences will be attending the summit virtually.

The summit is being jointly hosted by Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group, in strategic partnership with Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI).

It is Pakistan's largest corporate gathering, bringing together a dynamic mix of vibrant business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, economists, strategists, academicians, thought leaders, parliamentarians, foreign policy experts, tech investors, and many more.

Nutshell Conferences Group has been convening, attracting, harnessing and sharing excellence for the past 19 years. The group works globally, and hosts thought leaders from around the world via conferences, seminars and webinars, curating stories of excellence across businesses and economies, for the greater good of communities and the world at large.