LG Electronics launches wireless earbuds in U.S.

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean electronics maker, said Tuesday it has launched its premium wireless earphones in the United States to expand global sales.

The LG TONE Free HBS-FL7, Bluetooth wireless earbuds, is now available in the U.S. market, according to LG. The company added it also plans to sell the product in Europe and other Asian countries this year.

LG's totally wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds made their debut last year in South Korea.

Its wireless earphones applied tuning and digital signaling technologies of Merdian Audio, a Britain-based audio manufacturer, and multilayer metal speakers for better sound quality, LG Electronics said.

They also come with IPX4 water and sweat resistant functions.

The product's charging case is equipped with ultraviolet LED light that can reduce bacteria on the earbud. It provides one hour of playtime with just five minutes of charging, according to the company.

The global TWS headset market is dominated by Apple Inc., which accounted for more than a 50 percent market share in 2019 in terms of shipments, according to data from market tracker Strategy Analytics.

China's Xiaomi Corp. and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co., were the next two players behind Apple, but both companies had less than a 10 percent market share.