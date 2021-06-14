UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local POL Production Increases 17.52% In 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:43 PM

Local POL production increases 17.52% in 10 months

The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 17.52 percent during the first ten months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 17.52 percent during the first ten months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) products that showed growth including kerosene oil production, which increased by 7.29 percent during the period under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Similarly, the production of Motor Spirits, High Speed Diesel, Furnace Oil, Lubricating Oil, Jute Batching Oil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petroleum products witnessing increase of 33.34 percent, 24.22 percent, 13.25 percent, 6.75 percent, 12.25 percent, 13.38 percent and 10.04 percent respectively.

However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 22.99 percent, Diesel oil 40.21 and Solvent Naptha 12.56 percent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the production of POL products has witnessed an increase of 86.76 percent during April 2021 as compared to the output of April 2020.

During the month under review, the production of jet fuel oil increased by 163.95 percent, kerosene oil 110.49 percent, motor spirits 139.17 percent, high speed diesel by 68.34 percent, diesel oil nos by 535.45 percent, furnace oil by 76.

68 percent, lubricating oil by 54.19 percent, jute batching oil by 57.54 percent, solvent naptha by 86.17 percent, LPG 33.306 percent and petroleum products nos by 79.82 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew by 68.07 percent on year-on-year basis during the month of April 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 144.92 points during April 2021 against 86.23 points during April 2020, showing positive growth of 68.07 percent, according to the latest PBS data.

During the first ten months of the current fiscal year, the overall production increased by 12.84 percent compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The industrial production during July-April (2020-21) was recorded at 1149.99 points against the output of 132.93 points during July-April (2019-20).

The highest increase of 9.89 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 2.05 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial board of Statistics and 0.91 percent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil April Gas 2020 Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Faf du Plessis faces memory loss following concusi ..

4 minutes ago

Minsk Court Rejects Complaint of Russian National ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus vaccination successfully underway in P ..

1 minute ago

Putin expects 'constructive' cooperation with new ..

1 minute ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Chinese Ambassador ..

8 minutes ago

New Zealand's Ardern pans mosque attacks film amid ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.