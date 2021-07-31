LPG price increases by Rs112.5 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs112.5 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 2002.07 during the month of August, which was available at Rs1,888.57 in July.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs169,666.78 for the month of August. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 160,133.40 in July.

The new price would be effective from August 1.