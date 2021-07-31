UrduPoint.com

LPG Price Increases By Rs112.5 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:44 PM

LPG price increases by Rs112.5 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs112.5 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 2002.07 during the month of August, which was available at Rs1,888.57 in July.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs169,666.78 for the month of August. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 160,133.40 in July.

The new price would be effective from August 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price July August Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Chief Minister orders competing drainage project i ..

Chief Minister orders competing drainage project in cities' low-laying areas

57 seconds ago
 Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi ..

Mir hits hat-trick to send Spain into Olympic semi with Japan

59 seconds ago
 7-day long anti-polio drive begins in Peshawar

7-day long anti-polio drive begins in Peshawar

1 minute ago
 AJK President terms late Sardar Ibrahim Khan a tra ..

AJK President terms late Sardar Ibrahim Khan a trailblazer leader of Kashmir fre ..

4 minutes ago
 Weightlifter El-Bakh wins Qatar's first Olympic go ..

Weightlifter El-Bakh wins Qatar's first Olympic gold

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.