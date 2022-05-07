Major stock market indices worldwide

UrduPoint.com

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Saturday

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index had no trading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had no trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading.

The Straits Times Index had no trading.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index had no trading.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,123.34 points, down 23.53 points, or 0.57 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,899.37 points, down 98.60 points, or 0.30 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 12,144.66 points, down 173.03 points, or 1.40 percent.

