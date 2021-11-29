LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The majority of the Scottish people wants the regional government to double a £10-a-week ($13) anti-poverty payment in December budget amid concerns over the increasing level of child poverty in Scotland, a new poll released on Monday has found.

According to the survey conducted by the Survation polling firm for the End Child Poverty coalition, 57% of the 1,045 people polled said next month's budget should be used to double the payment immediately, with 26% disagreeing and 17% saying they did not know, but if the latter category is excluded support surge to 68%.

Peter Kelly, director of Poverty Alliance, a network of organizations and individuals working together to end poverty in Scotland, said the poll made clear that the Scottish people "overwhelmingly support taking action now to stem the rising tide of child poverty.

"

"Children and families living in the grip of poverty right now simply cannot wait. Scottish ministers must listen to people across the country who are calling on them to do the right thing, and double the Scottish Child Payment now," Kelly was quoted as saying in a statement released by his organization.

After retaining power in May, the ruling Scottish National Party pledged to double the payment as soon as possible, but anti-poverty campaigners demand the move to be implemented immediately.

According to the Scottish tabloid Daily Record, over 100 charities, faith groups, trade unions, civic organizations and academics have signed an open letter calling on Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to use December's budget to deliver a £20 a week payment.

The media outlet said that around 240,000 children are living in the grip of poverty in Scotland.