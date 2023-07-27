Open Menu

Markets Mostly Rise As Traders Bet On End To Fed Rate Hikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Markets mostly rise as traders bet on end to Fed rate hikes

Most markets rose Thursday on hopes the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike will be it's last as data indicates inflation is being brought under control and the US economy is set to avert a recession

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Most markets rose Thursday on hopes the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike will be it's last as data indicates inflation is being brought under control and the US economy is set to avert a recession.

The broadly welcomed announcement compounded the upbeat mood on trading floors in Asia fuelled by this week's pledges of fresh stimulus to boost Chinese growth.

After Wednesday's keenly awaited meeting, bank boss Jerome Powell left the door open for another increase in September but added that any decision would be data-dependent.

"Policy has not been restrictive enough for long enough to have its full desired effects," he told reporters after the decision.

"So we intend, again, to keep policy restrictive until we're confident that inflation is coming down sustainably toward our two percent target -- and we're prepared to further tighten if that is appropriate." But he added that officials would "be going meeting by meeting".

In its official statement, the Fed said it would "continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy", looking at a range of data points.

Analysts said that with a healthy run of indicators in recent months, there was hope that more than a year of tightening may have finally come to an end.

Powell also said he was optimistic that the world's top economy could dodge a recession, a situation many had bet on earlier in the year.

"The staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in the forecast, but given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession," he added.

Analysts said the meeting did all it needed to do by maintaining a hawkish tilt even as most observers think the hiking campaign is essentially over.

The latest hike comes after the bank stood pat on rates last month, but Kerry Craig at JP Morgan Asset Management pointed out that several members of the policy board at that meeting foresaw two more hikes in 2023.

"Given this, there would have been little benefit for the Fed conveying anything other than a hawkish lean and commitment to getting inflation back to target in their commentary," he added.

"By reiterating data dependency ahead of future measures, the Fed wants to increase its optionality as it has the chance to digest two more inflation and jobs reports before the next meeting." Wall Street provided a tepid lead, though the Dow rose for a 13th-straight day, its best run since 1987, according to Bloomberg News.

Asia enjoyed a strong start, though some markets struggled to maintain momentum.

Hong Kong rose more than one percent, and Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok were also up. But Shanghai, Mumbai, and Jakarta dipped, while Manila and Wellington were barely moved.

London, Frankfurt, and Paris rose at the open.

Bets that the Fed will not hike any further also weighed on the dollar against the yen and sterling.

The euro moved in a small range ahead of a policy decision from the European Central Bank later Thursday, with debate swirling around when it will call an end to its own tightening drive.

That is followed by the Bank of Japan's meeting Friday, which will be closely watched for signs it will move away from years of ultra-loose monetary policy that has hammered the yen.

Investors are also keeping an eye on Beijing after it announced plans to provide support to key parts of the economy, particularly the struggling property sector after a string of weak data showing the post-Covid recovery had run out of steam.

- Key figures around 0715 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 32,891.16 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.3 percent at 19,621.16 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,216.67 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,681.52 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1102 from $1.1089 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2959 from $1.2943 Euro/pound: UP at 85.72 pence from 85.65 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 139.99 yen from 140.34 yen West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $79.44 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $83.49 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 35,520.12 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Dollar China Pakistan Awami Tehreek Bank Sydney London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok York Powell Lead Craig Japan Euro May September Market All From Best Top Dodge Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

1 minute ago
 Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

1 minute ago
 Real estate in Ajman valued at AED4.6 billion in H ..

Real estate in Ajman valued at AED4.6 billion in H1 2023

11 minutes ago
 PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation ..

PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation of Generative AI for its empl ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian, African Diamond-Mining State Companies Ho ..

Russian, African Diamond-Mining State Companies Hold Over 90% of Global Market - ..

8 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends TikToker to jail fo ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends TikToker to jail for identification parade

8 minutes ago
Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Aff ..

Express Yourself with realme C33: The Ultimate Affordable Smartphone for Tech-Sa ..

21 minutes ago
 Egyptian Nuclear Official Lauds Joint El Dabaa NPP ..

Egyptian Nuclear Official Lauds Joint El Dabaa NPP With Russia for Creating Jobs

8 minutes ago
 Humanity 'has agency over future': new head of UN ..

Humanity 'has agency over future': new head of UN climate panel

8 minutes ago
 Partnership with drone industry to be beneficial f ..

Partnership with drone industry to be beneficial for CPEC construction: Yang Jin ..

8 minutes ago
 Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s hea ..

Fighting hepatitis is top priority for UAE’s health system: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series c ..

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series comfortably

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business