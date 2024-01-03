Open Menu

MCCI Demands Fair Cargo Rates, Export Incentives For Exporters

Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) expressed its support for the exporters of fresh fruit, vegetables and meat in the Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) expressed its support for the exporters of fresh fruit, vegetables and meat in the Multan region.

The Chamber acknowledged the challenges faced by exporters, particularly concerning higher cargo rates of PIA in comparison to other stations like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

In light of these concerns, MCCI urged Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to reassess and rationalize cargo rates for fresh produce in Multan.

This adjustment was crucial to ensure equitable opportunities for our local exporters and enhance the competitiveness of our agricultural products in the global market.

Furthermore, MCCI urged PIA to extend special discounted cargo rates for the exporters of fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat from Multan to key destinations, including Sharjah, Dubai, Riyadh, Muscat, and Jeddah.

These measures will not only benefit the exporters but also contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural sector in the region.

In a statement, President MCCI, Mian Rashid Iqbal, appreciated the role of PIA in connecting Multan to international markets.

'We believe that collaborative efforts of both the entities could create a more conducive environment for the exporters of Fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, he said.

