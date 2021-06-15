MCCI demands govt of abolishing FBR section 203 A

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Multan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Tuesday demanded of the government to exterminate section 203-A of FBR under which an assistant commissioner Income Tax can arrest a defaulter.

In a statement issued here,MCCI President Khawaja Salahuddin said the business community was much disturbed by this section of FBR as it has created a wave of uneasiness among traders.

He stated that permission to an AC to arrest tax evader can strain ties between government and the businessmen, adding, the government should take notice of this section and do away with it immediately.

He apprehended that it might open up opportunities for corruption and will reduce tax collection instead of enhancing it. The MCCI president noted that the action will have a negative impact on the economy and added that it would affect the government's day and night efforts of stabilizing the economy.

Salahuddin demanded the government to remove this section immediately, concluded the statement.