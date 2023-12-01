Mega KPEC project under construction in district Khyber: Dr Aamir

KP Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) Affairs, Dr Aamir Abdullah has said that a mega communication sector project of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor comprising a wide expressway from Torkham to Peshawar is under construction, which will also be connected to the motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) KP Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) Affairs, Dr Aamir Abdullah has said that a mega communication sector project of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor comprising a wide expressway from Torkham to Peshawar is under construction, which will also be connected to the motorway.

He expressed these views while addressing a jirga of the tribal elders and elites from various tehsils of district Khyber at District Jirga Hall, Landi Kotal on Friday.

The caretaker minister for NMDs Affairs paid a one-day visit to district Khyber, where he also attended a Tribal Jirga as chief guest and met local youth.

He also took briefings from both district administration and district police regarding administrative affairs, uplift process, and law and order.

The minister said that the provincial cabinet has approved a scheme of Rs.700 million for the provision of interest-free loans to tribal youth including women to start decent employment for themselves. An interest-free loan of Rs.0.3 million to Rs.1 million is being given to men and women aged 18 years to 50 years.

Similarly, 5500 scholarships are also being provided for imparting skills and vocational training to stand the youth of the tribal districts on their own feet.

The caretaker minister assured that Khyber district will be given an adequate share in the ongoing projects under the special package of the Accelerated Implementation Programme.

The caretaker minister directed the health department officials to provide space for a rehabilitation center for drug addicts at Landi Kotal Hospital and assured that funds would be arranged for the same.

He also directed to identify a college or a suitable school building for the possible initiation of technical training courses in the second shift at Landi Kotal.

Addressing the youth during the visit, he said that the future belongs to the youth, therefore, he urged them to generate the best capabilities in them and prepare themselves while taking into consideration the needs of the future.

He listened to the problems of the youth and assured them that he would contact the concerned authorities for their possible solution.

Later, the caretaker minister also distributed loan provision letters amongst various individuals under the free loan scheme of the provincial government through the Bank of Khyber.