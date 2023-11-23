Meher Kashif emphasizes importance of Kyrgyz-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House, Meher Kashif Younis on Thursday said that the Kyrgyz-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission was playing pivotal role in establishing stronger economic foundation and fostering enhanced mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to a delegation of exporters and importers at trade house, he said the 4th session of the Kyrgyz-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade- Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation organized in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan recently, was poised to yield a positive impact for promoting bilateral trade between two Muslim brotherly countries, said a press release issued here.

Stressing the significance of the CASA-1000 regional project, Meher Kashif emphasized the commitment from both sides to its expeditious completion to realize shared goals.

While underlining a remarkable trade surge from $1.14 million in January 2017 to $11.23 million, he stressed the need for a robust action plan to address trade barriers, with the joint working group on Trade and Investment playing a key role.

He commended the ongoing talks for the Transit Trade Agreement, citing the year-round accessibility of the Karakoram Highway as a big opportunity for facilitating transit trade and fortifying bilateral economic relations.

Delving into cultural and people-to-people connections, he spotlighted the presence of more than 15,000 Pakistani students pursuing higher education in Kyrgyzstan and the growing influx of tourists to the country, illustrating a shared affinity for Kyrgyz heritage, culture, and scenic landscapes.

Meher Kashif also acknowledged the importance of the agriculture sector and advocated for collaboration in value addition, food processing, research, and joint ventures.

He emphasized Kyrgyzistan’s interest in utilizing the potential of Pakistani seaports of Gwadar and Karachi, given the country’s lack of direct access to the open sea.

He said that it would provide the shortest access to Central Asian nations and the Eurasian Economic Union to the open sea.

He praised the efforts and dedication of Ulanbek Totuiaev Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan for his untiring pursuits for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.