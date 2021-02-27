Mexican state oil firm Pemex reports $23 bn loss in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexican state energy giant Pemex on Friday reported a loss of around $23 billion in 2020 as it grappled with low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Mexican state energy giant Pemex on Friday reported a loss of around $23 billion in 2020 as it grappled with low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced an annual loss of 481.0 billion pesos, up from 347.9 billion pesos in 2019, despite returning to profit in the second half of the year.