Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign reserves

The former Finance Minister has come down hard upon Ishaq Dar for taking delayed decisions to strengthen economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) The foreign reserves of Pakistan would have never dropped this level at $2.5 billion had his financial policy been followed, said PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Miftah Imail.

Miftah made this claim during while talking about the country’s latest economic condition during a program at a local private tv on Saturday.

“Ishaq Dar delayed the decision which caused huge dent to the national economy,” said Miftah Ismail.

The ruling government, he said, took decisions to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of stalled programme.

“The economic conditions would have been different had my policy been followed,” said Ismail. He stated that the friendly countries also assured IMF that they would invest in Pakistan, but later they all stepped back.

He stated that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had made a mistake in the past and current finance minister Ishaq Dar also made some mistakes which will surely create a big impact at the time of the election.

He warned that the PML-N could face losses if they continued with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s policy.

The former finance minister also expressed dismay over imposing additional taxes as well as the inflation in petroleum products in the past two weeks.

He said, “The prices will automatically drop after the public will release the stashed Dollars in the market,”.

He stated that the next IMF program would be started as soon as this program ended.