UrduPoint.com

Miftah Expresses Concerns Over Depleting Foreign Reserves

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign reserves

The former Finance Minister has come down hard upon Ishaq Dar for taking delayed decisions to strengthen economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) The foreign reserves of Pakistan would have never dropped this level at $2.5 billion had his financial policy been followed, said PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Miftah Imail.

Miftah made this claim during while talking about the country’s latest economic condition during a program at a local private tv on Saturday.

“Ishaq Dar delayed the decision which caused huge dent to the national economy,” said Miftah Ismail.

The ruling government, he said, took decisions to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of stalled programme.

“The economic conditions would have been different had my policy been followed,” said Ismail. He stated that the friendly countries also assured IMF that they would invest in Pakistan, but later they all stepped back.

He stated that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had made a mistake in the past and current finance minister Ishaq Dar also made some mistakes which will surely create a big impact at the time of the election.

He warned that the PML-N could face losses if they continued with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s policy.

The former finance minister also expressed dismay over imposing additional taxes as well as the inflation in petroleum products in the past two weeks.

He said, “The prices will automatically drop after the public will release the stashed Dollars in the market,”.

He stated that the next IMF program would be started as soon as this program ended.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shaukat Tarin Ishaq Dar Market TV All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces Diploma in explosives scien ..

Dubai Police announces Diploma in explosives science

19 minutes ago
 Planing Minister surrenders expensive official veh ..

Planing Minister surrenders expensive official vehicle

5 minutes ago
 China aid delivery to T�rkiye reaches 600 tons: ..

China aid delivery to T�rkiye reaches 600 tons: Turkish ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in quake-hit v ..

Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in quake-hit village ask for aid to be deliv ..

5 minutes ago
 Moldova's Sandu Says Air Defense Systems Needed fo ..

Moldova's Sandu Says Air Defense Systems Needed for Regional Security

5 minutes ago
 Japanese, South Korean Military Gauge Range of Nor ..

Japanese, South Korean Military Gauge Range of North's Latest Missile

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.