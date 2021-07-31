Minister for rehabilitate of Auto Support Center at QIE

UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday directed the authorities concerned to rehabilitate the abandoned Auto Support Center in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate (QIE) Kot Lakhpat

Chairing a meeting here regarding projects of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), he added that a comprehensive proposal must be prepared for rehabilitation of Auto Support Center that would be linked to Auto Technology Park Sheikhpura.

The minister also reviewed in detail the progress on development works in the PIEDMC managed industrial zones.

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, board members and officers concerned attended the meeting, and gave a briefing on the ongoing projects.

Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi told the chair that development works on PIEDMC managed projects were being completed on priority basis.

Provincial Minister directed to complete Quaid-i-Azam Business Park and Multipurpose Business Center within stipulated time and prepare a comprehensive proposal for rehabilitation of the Auto Support Center.

He said that state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern business facilities were being provided in the industrial zones, which would strengthen the economy of the province.

He said that a modern Auto Technology Park was being established in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and the Auto Support Center in Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat would be connected to that Technology Park.

Training classes for the students would be started at the Auto Support Center. Provincial minister directed that the rehabilitation of the auto support center should begin in this financial year.

