UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorbike, Three Wheeler Sales Decline By 11% In 7 Months

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:58 PM

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 11% in 7 months

The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed declined of 11 percent during the first seven months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last yea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers witnessed declined of 11 percent during the first seven months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 942,265 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-January (2019-20) against the sale of 1,058,667 units in July-January (2018-19), showing negative growth of 11 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles in the country witnessed decrease of 4.49 percent and declined to 610,189 units this year against 638,903 units last year whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also dipped by 7.25 percent to 12,741 units from 13,738 units last year, in addition the sale of Yamaha motorbikes however witnessed increase of 19 percent from 2,009 units to 1,675, it added.

Similarly, United Auto motorcycles also went down from 232,745 units to 194,909 units, showing decrease of 16.25 percent while the sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by 27.86 percent from 74,017 units to 102,610 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed decrease of 13.01 percent from 6,316 units in last year to 5,494 units in the same month's current year.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 42.75 percent by going down from 13,646 units to 7,812 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 48.71 percent from 7,234 units to 3,710 units, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Sale Honda Same From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Over 830 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Kor ..

4 minutes ago

13 arrested; five Kg narcotics, eight weapons seiz ..

4 minutes ago

Whopping plantation imperative to combat environme ..

4 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

3 minutes ago

PSL Matches:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) ..

4 minutes ago

Govt in contact with across border authorities to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.