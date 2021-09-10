Muhammad Asad appointed as Director (Media)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Muhammad Asad Tahir, a BS-20 (on acting charge) officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Director (Media), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, he relinquished the charge of the post of Commissioner, Zone-II, Regional Tax Office, Sargodha and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Ms. Yasmin Tusuf Khan, a BS-19 officer of IRS has assumed the charge of the Chief (OPS), TPA, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Muhammad Rizwan, a PCS/BS-18 officer has assumed the charged of the post Secretary (OPS), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.