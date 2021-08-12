Muhammad Javaid appointed as Collector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ch. Muhammad Javaid, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Gawadar.

According to FBR notification issued here Thursday, he relinquished the charge of the post Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Feroze Alam Junejo, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi.

Ayesha Niaz, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director (OPS), Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (North), Islamabad.

FBR notified that Zahra haider, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director (OPS), Directorate of Law and Prosecution, Lahore.