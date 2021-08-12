UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Javaid Appointed As Collector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Muhammad Javaid appointed as Collector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) appointed Ch. Muhammad Javaid, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS) as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Gawadar.

According to FBR notification issued here Thursday, he relinquished the charge of the post Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Feroze Alam Junejo, a PCS/BS-20 officer has assumed the charge of the post Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi.

Ayesha Niaz, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director (OPS), Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (North), Islamabad.

FBR notified that Zahra haider, a PCS/BS-19 officer has assumed the charge of the post Director (OPS), Directorate of Law and Prosecution, Lahore.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad FBR Post

Recent Stories

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

3 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

25 minutes ago
 CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of powe ..

CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of power supply to Gwadar

26 minutes ago
 Malaysia sees fresh high of 21,668 daily COVID-19 ..

Malaysia sees fresh high of 21,668 daily COVID-19 cases, 318 new deaths

26 minutes ago
 Punk rocker emerges as Poland's improbable powerbr ..

Punk rocker emerges as Poland's improbable powerbroker

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.