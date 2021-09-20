Muhammad Shakeel Munir elected as ICCI President

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC) Monday elected Muhammad Shakeel Munir as its President, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh as Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan as Vice President

The election announcement ceremony for the office bearers of ICCI for the year 2021-22 was held at Chamber House wherein Chief Election Commission Ch. Abdul Ghaffar announced the results, said a press release.

All the candidates were elected unopposed and they will formally take the charge of their portfolios on October 01,2021.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that the business community was facing many problems due to COVID-19 pandemic and resolving these issues would be his key priority.

He urged the government to change the POL price fixation formula as the fortnightly change in prices is increasing the cost of doing business and hiking inflation.

He also urged the government to cut high taxes on POL products to provide some relief to people.

He said that the current President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said set high benchmarks of performance and he would try to further strengthen the ICCI to raise its performance bar.

He thanked the Chairman and members of Founder Group and all members of ICCI for showing confidence in his abilities and resolved that he would not disappoint them.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group said that the unopposed election of new office bearers of ICCI was the victory of Founder Group and he congratulated them. He hoped that they would perform better for resolving the key issues of the business community.

He said that the establishment of new industrial estate in Islamabad should be their key priority to foster industrialization and employment creation in the region.

The newly elected Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan said that the government has promulgated Third Amendment Ordinance 2021 making tax law harsher, which has created a lot of concerns in the business community. They urged that the government should review these harsh amendments to save business class from further troubles. They thanked the Founder Group and ICCI members for electing them unopposed and ensured that they would try to deliver up to their expectations.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Fatma Azim Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI congratulated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and assured them of their full cooperation in discharging their responsibilities.

They highlighted the key achievements of their tenure and hoped that the new team would achieve many new milestones for ICCI and for the business community.