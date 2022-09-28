(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday discussed with Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov the issue of critical infrastructure protection after gas leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Discussed the sabotage on the #NorthStream pipelines with Defence Minister @mfMorten (Bodskov) of our valued Ally #Denmark.

We addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in #NATO countries," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure in one of the segments of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

Seismologists detected underwater explosions near the pipelines on Monday. An investigation is underway.