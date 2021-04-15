UrduPoint.com
Naveed Qamar Asks Govt To Give Incentives To Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar emphasized on the Federal government to take serious steps for fixing a justified Minimum Support price (MSP) and give incentives to local growers of wheat.

The 22nd meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce, under the Chairmanship of Syed Naveed Qamar, held on Thursday in the Parliament House here.

The Secretary, Ministry of National food Security and Research briefed the Committee on imports of wheat, Minimum Support Price, wheat Stocks in the country and pricing trends in the local and international markets.

The Committee observed that benefit of subsidy is going to foreign farmers in shape of import of wheat at higher rates.

Syed Naveed Qamar directed the Ministries of National Food Security and Research and the Commerce to prepare a joint comprehensive report on management of wheat crisis for further deliberations in the next meeting.

Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) briefed the Committee on issues relating to the protest of employees of TCP on no increase in salaries since 2017.

The Chair directed the Secretary, Ministry of Commerce to resolve the issues of the employees and present a report in the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting was attended by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh MNA, Khurram Shehzad, Mian Muhammad Shafiq MNA, Ms. Wajiha Akram,Ms. Sajida Begum, Rasheed Ahmed Khan MNA, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani , Secretary Ministry of Commerce and Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research along with senior officers from both the ministries.

