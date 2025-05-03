LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industry and Production (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan said on Saturday that the government wanted its role reduced in every sector and proactive role of experts to develop all sectors with provision of all service by the government authorities.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative session on Federal Budget 2025-26 here at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office. A large number of industrialists including Senior Vice President FPCCI Saqib Fayyaz Maggon, Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar and Vice President Zaki Ijaz attended the session.

Small and Medium Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Suqrat Aman Rana gave a briefing on SMEDA, while FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh expressed his views through video link.

The SAPM added that every year, budget proposals come from every sector and essential/viable points are taken in every budget. The Prime Minister wanted to take all stakeholders along, he said, asserting that Ministry of Industry and Production listens to all industrialists during the budget preparation.

Haroon Akhtar said that present government has a lot of focus on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as they are the lifeline of the industry. When the industry continues to grow, tax revenue collection would also increase, and the country's economy would be termed as strong if the GDP ratio goes six to seven percent.

He said that coordinated measures are also being put in order to connect small and medium enterprises with the export market.

The government is providing loans to unemployed youth through SMEDA. The government should be encouraged for its better economic initiatives.

The SAPM said that Pakistani businessmen have great potential, 'we have to hold their hand'. "Besides SMEs development, we are working on the development of large-scale industry..Pakistan's economy cannot be strong without industrialization."

He remarked that the current fiscal year's budget was formulated in way to get back on development track and now the country has come out of many economic challenges, so the upcoming budget would be for development. Efforts are underway to ensure tax relief to salaried and business class.

He mentioned that work is underway to export mangoes, onions, and strawberries, while special attention is being paid to the cultivation of oilseeds in mountainous areas. Halal meat and milk have great potential in Pakistan.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said that government is working on making biogas from cow dung, and this would also help reduce the oil import bill.

He said that farmers need to bring crop production up to international levels, adding that a lot of work is being done on deregulation in agriculture. Pakistan has plenty of water, but its use needs to be improved, while the crop insurance is very important, tractor manufacturing units should be set up in Pakistan.

A lot of work is being done to increase exports and the government is providing ideal environment to exporters so that exports increase, he maintained.

"We are also going to introduce a new vehicle policy for two, three and four wheelers and there would be tax exemptions for electric vehicles," he said and asserted that special work is being done for revival/re-operation the closed industrial units.

The Prime Minister is personally taking interest in streamlining the matters pertaining to the FBR (Federal board of Revenue).

Saqib Fayyaz Magon said that pre-budget proposals are very important, and for some years now, there have been encouraging results in terms of adopting budget proposals. He said, "We want a long-term policy for the industry as no industry is built for a five to ten years but for a lifetime.

Since all major political parties are in the government, a joint resolution should be reached in this regard. Change of governments should not change economic or industrial policy, he urged.

Though the EFS (Export Financing Scheme) is a best scheme, it is causing problems for the local industry, he said, citing that 50 percent of the ginning and spinning industry has closed due to this scheme. He demanded withdrawal of 18 percent sales tax on local industry under the EFS, and energy prices need to be reviewed. Magon said that new manufacturers' difficulties in sales tax refund should be reduced. The new SROs should be introduced in consultation with stakeholders, and the FPCCI should be taken aboard on all policy matters. He said that duty on 'Tib' and homeopathy medicine should be equalized.

Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar said that agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan's economy. "The cost of agricultural intervention has increased, there is no commodity rate. Due to non-availability of commodity rates, farmers do not have money to cultivate the next crop," he claimed and called for abolition of 17 percent sales tax on seeds; GST on fertilizers should be reduced; Federal Excise Duty (FED) on all fertilizers should be abolished; and electricity tariff for tube-wells should be reduced.