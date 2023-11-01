Open Menu

NESPAK To Design First Smart Education City

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

NESPAK to design first Smart Education City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) has been awarded a prestigious

consultancy services project for the feasibility study and design of Pakistan’s first Smart

Education City in District Malir, Karachi by the board of Investment, Government of Sindh.

NESPAK Managing Director Zargham Eshaq Khan told media here on Wednesday that this

pioneering initiative was based on advanced Smart and Safe City concepts. The Primary objective

of the project was to establish governance processes that leverage technology and digital systems

to manage city-wide resources in real-time through the Command and Control Centre.

All systems would be interconnected using fast, reliable, and secure GPON, he added.

The MD mentioned that key systems integrated into this project encompass seamless Wi-Fi connectivity,

intelligent access control for the Command & Control Centre building, video surveillance, under-vehicle surveillance, automated number plate and face recognition, smart parking, smart waste bins, traffic management, variable message signs, public address, solar power, EV charging stations, visitors management, GPON service, BMS/PSIM, air quality monitoring, temperature monitoring, humidity monitoring, access control for paid parking, baggage scanning, Command & Control Center operations, and SCADA systems related to stormwater, sewerage water, and water consumption.

This endeavor is a groundbreaking initiative in Pakistan, and the city will be named the Smart education City. The project is being executed by the New Ventures Division of NESPAK.

