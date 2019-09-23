Niger has turned to Russia's financial markets for help in contributing to the construction of a new oil pipeline to Benin, which has already commenced under shared ownership by Niamey and China National Petroleum Corporation, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Niger has turned to Russia's financial markets for help in contributing to the construction of a new oil pipeline to Benin, which has already commenced under shared ownership by Niamey and China National Petroleum Corporation, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik.

"The works started already.

And in these works Russians could also find a place, through financing the Nigerian part, for example [Niger owns a 40-percent share of the facility]. So we turned to Russian financial markets so that they help us pay in our share," Ankourao said.

He explained that Niger's oil industry was facing difficulties due to lack of infrastructure to export crude. In August, Niger and China signed a deal to build a 1,243-mile pipeline to carry crude oil from southeast Niger to the port of Seme in Benin.