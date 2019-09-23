UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Seeks Russia's Financial Aid For Building Pipeline To Benin - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:19 PM

Niger Seeks Russia's Financial Aid for Building Pipeline to Benin - Foreign Minister

Niger has turned to Russia's financial markets for help in contributing to the construction of a new oil pipeline to Benin, which has already commenced under shared ownership by Niamey and China National Petroleum Corporation, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Niger has turned to Russia's financial markets for help in contributing to the construction of a new oil pipeline to Benin, which has already commenced under shared ownership by Niamey and China National Petroleum Corporation, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik.

"The works started already.

And in these works Russians could also find a place, through financing the Nigerian part, for example [Niger owns a 40-percent share of the facility]. So we turned to Russian financial markets so that they help us pay in our share," Ankourao said.

He explained that Niger's oil industry was facing difficulties due to lack of infrastructure to export crude. In August, Niger and China signed a deal to build a 1,243-mile pipeline to carry crude oil from southeast Niger to the port of Seme in Benin.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Oil Niamey Benin Niger August Market From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Thomas Cook airline Condor keeps flying but seeks ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Hermitage Says All Palmyra Museum Restora ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

9 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy, Syrian Foreign Minister Meet to ..

5 minutes ago

Oil rallies on MidEast tensions, stocks weighed by ..

5 minutes ago

NIA to charge sheet Yasin Malik, 4 other hurriyat ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.