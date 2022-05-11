The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday informed that there was no change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday informed that there was no change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India. The Ministry of Commerce manages 57 Trade Missions in 46 countries which includes the post of Minister of Trade and Investment in New Delhi, India, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

The Post of Minister of Trade and Investment in New Delhi exists for more than two decades and has no connection with the operationalization of trade with India or otherwise in the current context.

The current cycle for selection of Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) including in New Delhi was initiated in December, 2021 and the final recommendations of the Interview board were sent to the Prime Minister's Office on 01 April, 2022 during the previous Government.

The present government has given the final approval on the recommendations of the previous government for selection of 15 TIOs.

Therefore, the appointment of Minister of Trade and Investment New Delhi may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India, the Ministry clarified.