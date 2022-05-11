UrduPoint.com

No Change In Pakistan's Policy On Trade With India: Commerce Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 08:02 PM

No change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India: Commerce Ministry

The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday informed that there was no change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday informed that there was no change in Pakistan's policy on trade with India. The Ministry of Commerce manages 57 Trade Missions in 46 countries which includes the post of Minister of Trade and Investment in New Delhi, India, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

The Post of Minister of Trade and Investment in New Delhi exists for more than two decades and has no connection with the operationalization of trade with India or otherwise in the current context.

The current cycle for selection of Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) including in New Delhi was initiated in December, 2021 and the final recommendations of the Interview board were sent to the Prime Minister's Office on 01 April, 2022 during the previous Government.

The present government has given the final approval on the recommendations of the previous government for selection of 15 TIOs.

Therefore, the appointment of Minister of Trade and Investment New Delhi may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India, the Ministry clarified.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister New Delhi April May December Commerce Post Government

Recent Stories

Consultations underway to reduce commodities price ..

Consultations underway to reduce commodities prices

2 minutes ago
 1050 kites confiscated during crackdown

1050 kites confiscated during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not See Russia Capable to Do Anything Ho ..

NATO Does Not See Russia Capable to Do Anything Hostile Against Alliance - Deput ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO to Welcome Zelenskyy at Upcoming Madrid Summi ..

NATO to Welcome Zelenskyy at Upcoming Madrid Summit - Deputy Secretary General

2 minutes ago
 Secretary prosecution suspends 5 prosecutors over ..

Secretary prosecution suspends 5 prosecutors over absence from duty

4 minutes ago
 CM visits PSCA headquarters

CM visits PSCA headquarters

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.