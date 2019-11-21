- Home
- Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Start Operating in Mid-2020 - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:28 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for transporting Russian natural gas to Europe will start operating in the middle of 2020, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday.
"In the middle of next year," Kozak told reporters, when asked when the operations will be launched.
Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 could be launched before the New Year.