UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline To Start Operating In Mid-2020 - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:28 PM

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Start Operating in Mid-2020 - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for transporting Russian natural gas to Europe will start operating in the middle of 2020, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for transporting Russian natural gas to Europe will start operating in the middle of 2020, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday.

"In the middle of next year," Kozak told reporters, when asked when the operations will be launched.

Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 could be launched before the New Year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Nord Gas 2020

Recent Stories

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

15 minutes ago

Ethiopia awaits result of referendum on new Sidama ..

38 seconds ago

Russian-Serbian Relationship So Unique That No Sca ..

39 seconds ago

Alhamra Art Museum to remain open seven days a wee ..

41 seconds ago

NA Speaker launches PowerChina's sustainable devel ..

42 seconds ago

Israel detains 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.