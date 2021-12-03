UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Training On "Managing Health And Safety At Work" On Dec 09

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Managing Health and Safety at Work" on Thursday, December 09.

The program provides information of what is hazard and its types, risk assessment, how to protect physical environment, material storage and handling, designing of a safe workstation, safe use of machinery and electricity, keep your employees healthy and training and polices, according to official NPO document.

The session is designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisor.

