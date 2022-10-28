UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Effective Communication Skills'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'Effective Communication Skills'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) under Sustainable National Productivity (SNP) would organize a webinar on "Effective Communication Skills" to enhance productivity on October 31 (Monday).

Effective communication in the workplace provides clear instructions that what is expected from each employee, which helps improve accountability, which in turn increases productivity, according to an NPO document.

With the help of good communication among managers and employees, it becomes clear where the company is, where it needs to be in the future and which steps need to be taken.

The webinar is designed for senior, middle management, team leaders, supervisors, and students.

