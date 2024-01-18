NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Mastering Leadership'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) regional office in Faisalabad is going to organize a day training program on “Mastering Leadership: A Journey to Excellence” on January 25.
The workshop will highlight information about leadership basics, navigating the path to leadership, and leadership actions, said NPO document shared here on Thursday.
The learning outcomes includes enhanced understanding of challenges in managing people, familiarity with the components of leadership, improved grasp of power and authority dynamics, proficiency in leveraging informal authority, and ability to differentiate and address technical problems and adaptive challenges effectively.
