NPO To Organize Webinar On Tax & Regulatory Compliance

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

NPO to organize webinar on tax & regulatory compliance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on 'tax and regulatory compliance ' on November 21 (Tuesday).

Tax regulations means tax and other laws statutes, ordinances, rules, orders or other applications of the laws applicable in a given country as well as any international treaty whereas tax compliance is the framework designed by the regulators to ensure transparent governance in the individual or business decision to comply with the tax laws in a given country, according to an NPO document shared here on Monday.

 

The objective of the training aimed to help understand the basic taxation laws applicable, how to handle compliance, business to increase their credibility and to avail the benefits associated.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, entrepreneurs, startups and SMEs.

